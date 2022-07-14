Trump’s ‘revenge’ on PGA: Golf series comes to Bedminster, NJ club

Former President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club will host a tournament for the controversial LIV Golf Series at the end of July plus the series closer at his Doral Miami club in October.

An avid golfer, Trump's club hosted a PGA women's event but lost the PGA Championship event in 2021 after the insurrection at the Capitol. PGA CEO Seth Waugh said that holding the event in Bedminster would have caused "irreparable" damage to the PGA brand.

Trump's company sued the PGA on grounds it was a breach of contract. They reached a settlement behind closed doors that included statements of mutual appreciation.

Hosting the two LIV events would be worth undisclosed millions to Trump's 16 courses, which have struggled financially since his first run for president in 2016, according to NBC News.

NJ.com reported in 2021 that Bedminster's revenue dropped 26% during Trump's presidency. Some of that loss was due to the clubhouse, fitness center and restaurants being forced to close due to pandemic mandates in 2020.

(L-R) Gov. Chris Christie, President Donald Trump and Rep. Tom MacArthur at a fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster (Listener submitted photo)

Getting back at the PGA

The LIV events also give Trump a way to get "revenge" on the PGA for severing their relationship, golf analyst Gary Willilams told NBC News.

LIV is a professional golf organization formed to rival the PGA and has lured top players like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. It is financially backed by Saudi Arabia and has come under criticism because of the country's human rights abuses. including the murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Ground passes are available for the Bedminster tournament for $75 per day. Gallery club passes are $275 per day, according to the tournament website.

Trump spent 99 days at the Bedminster club during his presidency, according to NBC News. He also interviewed candidates for his cabinet in the months before taking office.

(Includes material copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

