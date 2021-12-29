PGA, Trump make deal after 2021 insurrection booted event from NJ

BEDMINSTER — A settlement has been reached between the PGA of America and the company owned by former President Donald Trump over the decision to move the annual championship event from one of Trump’s golf courses following the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.

Shortly after the violent riot in the U.S. Capitol led by Trump supporters voicing anger over the lost presidential election, the PGA announced that it would relocate its 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump Bedminster.

Trump’s sprawling business conglomerate fought the change as a breach of contract, but things were resolved behind closed doors with an announcement of mutual appreciation on Tuesday.

The May 16-22, 2022 event instead is being hosted at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Under the new, shuffled schedule, the PGA Championship next will return to New Jersey in 2029, at the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield.

“The Trump Organization’s contribution to the golf community is appreciated. We are thankful the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA Professionals and consistently gives back to the golf community through hosting charitable events and sponsoring junior golf programs,” the PGA of America said in a written statement.

“As stated in 2014 when announced, Trump Bedminster is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio along with some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world,” it continued.

The satisfaction was echoed by Trump’s son, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

“We have great respect for the work of the PGA. Over the past 20+ years, we have enjoyed working with the PGA to deliver to our club members and the public some of the greatest golf experiences anywhere in the world,” Eric Trump said in the joint, written statement.

“We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its Professionals, who are the best in the golf industry.”

“A wonderful conclusion for all,” the former president said in a written statement circulated on social media by his supporters. “Thank you to the PGA of America!”

It’s at least the second time that the PGA has moved an event from a Trump-owned property, following controversial actions by the real estate mogul turned one-term president.

The PGA and Trump both decided that the 2015 Grand Slam of Golf would be relocated from Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, after Trump’s denigrating comments about Mexican immigrants being criminals, as he launched his presidential campaign.

A new host was not found and the event was ultimately canceled, as reported by Golf Digest.

