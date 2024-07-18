☕ North Jersey woman files hot spill lawsuit

☕ Her hand is permanently burned, according to lawsuit

☕ Latest Dunkin' lawsuit blaming loose lid

HILLSIDE — In the latest hot spill lawsuit against Dunkin' in New Jersey, a Union County woman claims she suffered severe and permanent burns on her hand due to negligence.

Essence Springer bought a hot mint tea at the Dunkin' drive-thru on Liberty Avenue in Hillside on Dec. 17, 2023, according to the lawsuit filed last week.

After being handed the tea, the hot drink spilled on her hand.

The ensuing burn forced Springer to miss work and her other "usual activities," according to the lawsuit. It also racked up expensive medical bills.

Dunkin' in Hillside

The lawsuit said an employee didn't properly secure the drink's lid and the tea was "excessively hot."

Springer is seeking a jury trial.

Latest Dunkin' hot spill lawsuit

Dunkin' faces several hot spill lawsuits in New Jersey each year. Notably, an Essex County man said in a lawsuit last year a hot tea spill deprived him of his wife's "companionship."

Before last week's filing in Union County, the most recent lawsuit against Dunkin' was filed in April by an Orange resident.

According to that lawsuit, Tiffany Spates was burned when a hot tea spilled on her lap after it was handed to her in the drive-thru at an East Orange Dunkin'. That lawsuit also blamed a poorly secured lid.

Only one other hot spill lawsuit has been filed against Dunkin' in the state this year. A lawsuit filed in late January said that Phillip Sgroi was severely burned when a hot coffee spilled on him at a Dunkin' location in Madison.

