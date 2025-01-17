Drone restrictions over NJ expire as Trump promises report

☑️ The FAA issued TFRs over 57 locations in New Jersey

☑️ The TFRs begin to expire on Friday

☑️ President-elect Donald Trump said he will issue a drone report on Tuesday

The temporary restrictions on drones over much of New Jersey are beginning to expire as Donald Trump promises to reveal the "truth" after he takes office on Monday.

The FAA issued Temporary Flight Restrictions over 57 locations for “special security reasons" in December. Under the FAA order, no unmanned aircraft can operate below 400 feet within a nautical mile of the airspace specified in each town.

Locations on the list included Picatinny Arsenal in Morris County, Wall, the state's National Guard training facility in Sea Girt, the former artillery base Fort Hancock at Sandy Hook, Jersey City and the Salem nuclear power plant in Lower Alloways Creek. There was also a restriction over Bedminster where Trump's golf club is located.

Restrictions in Bayonne, Gloucester City, Hamilton (Mercer), Harrison (Essex), Metuchen, and South Brunswick are among the first to expire on Friday.

The FAA did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiry Friday afternoon about whether the restrictions would be extended.

The expiration comes as Trump promises to release a report on Tuesday, the second day of his administration, about whatever has been flying over New Jersey since November.

"They're over Bedminster a lot," Trump said. "I’m going to give you a report on drones about one day into the administration because I think it’s ridiculous that they’re not telling you about what’s going on with the drones.”

Map of expanded TFR areas over New Jersey Map shows expanded TFR areas over New Jersey (FAA) loading...

What will Trump say?

The assemblyman who walked out of a briefing about drones held by the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness angered by what he believed to be a lack of information, is looking forward to Trump's release.

"I'm excited to see it because up until now the current administration has spent a lot of time telling us that it's much to do about nothing. And I'm really curious to see if there was information that was available that hasn't been released to us and that would that would infuriate me," Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, told New Jersey 101.5.

Bergen said he is tired of waiting and will be disappointed if Trump's report doesn't include real information.

"Hopefully by telling us that he's going to release something, he's aware that there's something substantive that he can tell us that'll finally bring some clarity to the people, because that's really what people deserve," Begren said.

