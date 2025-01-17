‘I’m Your Boss!’ NJ official’s epic foul-mouthed meltdown over traffic stop

🚨 Paulsboro Councilman Theodore D. Holloway II was pulled over by police

🚨 He told the officers that he was the one who hired them

🚨 Police chief defends officer

PAULSBORO — A councilman trying to use his position to get out of a ticket during a traffic stop was captured on video.

Body cam footage that Paulsboro police released to NJ.com shows Councilman Theodore D. Holloway II being stopped and approached by two officers after running a stop sign on Jan. 4.

After being told the reason for the stop, the Democrat becomes agitated and says he stopped "as much as he could stop."

"Jesus Christ what do you need? Don't think I'm not going to talk to Gary about this," Thompson said as he looks for his license. "You know me. You act like I'm running around here motherf**king with my gun or me and smoking. I'm the one that hired you. I bring you on. Are you are you crazy?"

The police chief in Paulsboro is named Gary Kille.

'You actually pulling over an elected official'

Thompson goes on a profanity-filled tirade as he searches his glove compartment for his registration and proof of insurance.

"You actually pulling over an elected official. You're not pulling over a random. You're not pulling over your boss. I am literally your boss," Thompson says as he empties the contents of the glove compartment onto the passenger seat.

When Kille arrives at the stop, Thompson asks him to talk to the officers. The chief tells Thompson he should stop at a stop sign "so he can go about his business." Thompson curses at the chief and then tries to explain why he shouldn't have been stopped.

"If I was like this on a cell phone smoking weed out the car absolutely pull me over. Absolutely. If anything you say 'councilman just stop at the stop signs, see you. Go about your business.' Now you're wasting your time and you're wasting the taxpaying (sic) money that I pay you guys to do," Thompson said.

Kille told Thompson he "cut him a break" on the stop sign and issued Thompson a citation for having a registration that expired in July.

Citation issued to Paulsboro Councilman Theodore D. Holloway II Citation issued to Paulsboro Councilman Theodore D. Holloway II (Paulsboro police) loading...

Paulsboro Mayor John Giovannitti told New Jersey 101.5 that the council was told about the incident and the matter was discussed with legal counsel. He decribed Thompson as "supportive" of police in the past. The mayor said that public officials are held to a higher standard but are not bosses.

"By no means are we are we bosses at a police department or a public works or the water sewer or any of that," Giovannitti said.

The councilman's behavior was described as "uncharacteristic" by Giovannitti who called him a "dedicated member of the community." He added that the officer did not deserve to be treated as he was said it was not acceptable behavior.

Thompson did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment on Friday morning.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Glossary of NJ winter weather words and phrases Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com