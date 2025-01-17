Another mall restroom ‘perv’ is arrested in NJ, cops say

🚨 A man was arrested at the Willowbrook Mall

🚨 He apparently was recording a man in a bathroom stall with his cell phone

🚨 He apologized and deleted the video

WAYNE — A Monmouth County man was arrested and charged after police received reports of a man using his cell phone to film another man in the restroom of the JC Penney department store at the Willowbrook Mall.

The incident unfolded on Friday, Jan. 10 just before 1:30 p.m. The victim told police that while he was in the bathroom, someone reached under the front door of the stall with a cell phone.

The victim said he could clearly see that the cell phone camera was on, and facing him while recording. So, the victim made a noise to alert the suspect, later identified as Richard Jones-Johnson Jr., 35, of Tinton Falls, police said in a statement.

The suspect pulled the phone away, but the victim said a short while later that the cell phone reappeared under the dividing wall from the next-door stall.

The victim opened the stall, confronted Jones-Johnson, who had the cell phone in his hand, and hit him, police said.

Jones-Johnson apologized, but the victim demanded that he delete the video in front of him, which he did.

When police questioned Jones-Johnson, he claimed he dropped a vape and when he was reaching for it, he turned on his cell phone camera by accident.

Officers arrested Jones-Johnson. He was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy on a complaint summons and released according to bail reform guidelines.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom