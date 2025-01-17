Dad covered for son in tragic NJ hit-and-run, cops say

🚨Syed Hoque and his dog were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in November

🚨The crash killed the victim's dog

🚨Byron Jones was charged but investigators say his son was driving

ABSECON — A father falsely took responsibility for his son's hit-and-run crash in November, a police investigation determined.

The victim, Syed Hoque, 25, of Absecon, was with his dog near the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue in Absecon when they were both hit by a car around midnight on Nov. 30.

Byron A. Jones, 52, of the Mays Landing section of Hamilton, was arrested later that morning.

Using digital forensic analysis and traditional investigative methods, Absecon police said investigators were able to learn that his son, Amir A. Jones, was actually behind the wheel.

ALSO READ: Fire closes supermarket and shopping center in Toms River

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Changed charges

The younger Jones is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim, hitting a domestic animal without stopping, failure to report an accident and numerous related motor vehicle offenses.

The father is charged with hindering apprehension of another and false reports to law enforcement authorities.

A driver who stopped to help Hoque called police. Hoque suffered life-threatening injuries while his dog did not survive, according to police.

Hoque suffered "serious injuries that will require extensive medical treatment, surgeries, and a long road to recovery," according to a GoFundMe campaign created by his sister to help with his medical expenses.

Previous reporting by Rick Rickman was used in this report

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow