🚓 Man hospitalized in hit-and-run

🚓 Police say they found and arrested the driver

🚓 Victim's dog was killed

ABSECON — An Atlantic County man has been arrested after a hit-and-run hospitalized a man and killed his dog.

Absecon police said it happened in the city shortly after midnight early Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Syed Hoque, was with his dog near the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue when they were both hit.

Hoque was hospitalized. Police said the Absecon man's injuries were "life-threatening."

His dog was killed by the vehicle that did not stop, police said.

Another motorist passing at the time saw what happened and called the police. Responding officers found a vehicle matching the description nearby.

Byron A. Jones, 52, of Mays Landing was arrested that morning. Authorities did not announce any charges.

Victim of hit-run is animal lover

One of the victim's friends said on Facebook that they "absolutely adore" him.

"Please send your love and good thoughts over to our dear friend Syed Hoque he is one of the most genuine people I know," they said.

Hoque's social media has dozens of photos of his and his friends' dogs. He has posted multiple times in celebration of National Dog Day, which is Aug. 26.

Authorities are asking any other witnesses to contact the police department's Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 641-0667 ext. 214.

