🔥Stores at Tri-City Plaza in Toms River were evacuated Wednesday

🔥A fire in the pump room was quickly put out

🔥The fire suppression and alarm must be working before stores can reopen

TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County shopping plaza including a Stop & Shop remains closed a day after a fire damaged its life safety systems.

The Tri-City Plaza shopping center on Route 9 at Route 70 in Toms River was closed Wednesday morning by a fire in the pump room around 11:30 a.m., according to Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention Chief Inspector Matthew Janora. Smoke was coming from the room that houses the fire sprinkler system and was quickly put out by firefighters and the sprinkler system.

The fire damaged the alarm and suppression systems which must be repaired before the center is considered safe.

"The plaza is still closed. We are working with the property management to limit the businesses' interruption," Janora told New Jersey 101.5. "As of now I do not have a timeline reopening."

Cause of the fire

Investigators suspect that a mechanical failure of the diesel-powered fire pump in the sprinkler room was to blame. It is considered accidental.

The shopping center includes a Stop & Shop, Dollar Tree, AFC Urgent Care, Tri City Cleaners and Super Buy Rite liquor store.

