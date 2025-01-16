🚨 Bensalem police responded to a shooting in a hotel room

BENSALEM, Pa. — A Trenton man has been charged with killing his girlfriend in a shooting at a Bucks County hotel room early Wednesday before barricading himself in her family's home.

Pennsylvania State Police's Trevose barracks received a phone call around 5 a.m. from a caller who said a family member had shot and killed someone in a Bensalem hotel room. The caller did not identify the hotel, sparking a search by law enforcement along Street Road, according to Bensalem Public Safety Director William McVey.

On Thursday, Bensalem police said that the Red Roof Inn and Knights Inn were searched before investigators located victim Maisha Coon, 49, of Trenton, in a room at the Sleep Inn.

She had been shot twice. A third bullet went through the floor into the room below. No one in that room was injured, police said.

Detectives said Coon and her boyfriend, Orenthia Upshur, 51, had checked into the Sleep Inn around midnight under Coon's name. Upshur checked out of the hotel around 12:50 a.m., according to police. Surveillance images captured Upshur with a handgun in a hallway.

Barricaded in Trenton

Several hours later, Trenton police responded to a report of shots fired from a pickup truck near the intersection of Parkside Avenue and Oak Lane around 4:30 a.m.

Trenton police Capt. Lisette Rios said the victim, who called 911, escaped into a waiting Uber ride. Nobody was shot.

Upshur went to a residence on Oak Lane and pounded on the door, demanding to be let in, police siad. Officers heard shots fired from inside, where Upshur barricaded himself. The residents were able to get out, according to Rios.

The Mercer County Tactical Response Team entered the residence and removed Upshur.

Upshur is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault charges in Trenton once he is extridicted from Pennsylvania.

