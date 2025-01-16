Water problem closes Hunterdon County offices, school will let out early

💧A construction accident caused a break in a water main on Main Street

FLEMINGTON — Officials in a Hunterdon County borough are battling both cold weather and misinformation to repair a water main break and restore normal service.

A boil water advisory is in effect in Flemington Borough after a water main was damaged at the Main Street road project on Tuesday.

A drop in water pressure may have allowed contaminants to enter the water system. The state Department of Environmental Protection requires the order until water tests show the supply meets health standards.

Hunterdon Central Regional High School is dismissing classes early on Thursday and requesting that students bring water to school.

Hunterdon County administrative offices, the county clerk, the board of elections and county courts are operating remotely on Thursday.

The county health department is working with restaurants to make sure they are in compliance with regulations so they can resume preparing food and serving customers. This includes using potable water for consumption, food preparation, ware-washing, handwashing, and cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

Correcting misinformation

Borough police chief Jerry Rotella in a statement addressed social media posts questioning the safety of the water and why the boil water order was issued. There is no evidence of a widespread public health emergency beyond the precautionary advisory, Rotella wrote on the department's Facebook page.

"We understand that a boil water advisory can cause concern and even fear in our community, especially when rumors circulate on social media," Rotella wrote. "The boil water advisory is a precautionary measure issued to ensure the safety of our water supply while the issue is being resolved."

The water and rehabilitation project on Main Street was recently restarted and will continue for the next five months.

