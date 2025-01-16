❗ Viral video shows Ryan Caldwell berating a female Packers fan

❗ He has been banned for life and fired from his job

❗ Now claims he was provoked

The disgraced Philadelphia Eagles fan from New Jersey that has been banned for life and fired from his job now says he was provoked into the viral video confrontation with a female Green Bay Packers fan.

The video shows Ryan Caldwell in his Eagles' Jersey repeatedly hurling the 'C-word' at Ally Keller who was wearing her Packers' jersey. Both were attending the Eagles/Packers playoff game in Philadelphia on Sunday.

After the video went viral, Caldwell was quickly identified.

His behavior drew and immediate lifetime ban from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. A day later, he was fired from his job at an East Brunswick based DEI consulting firm.

On Wednesday, Caldwell finally released a statement to the New York Post.

(Alexander Basara on X: @Basaraski/Canva/Townsquare Media (Alexander Basara on X: @Basaraski/Canva/Townsquare Media loading...

READ MORE: Disgusting Eagles fan fired by NJ employer

An apology, sort of

In his statement to the Post, Caldwell issued a broad apology as well as a caveat.

"I want to sincerely apologize to Ms. Keller for those words, and to my wife, family, and friends, my former employer and colleagues, Packer fans, Eagle fans, the Philadelphia Eagles, the City of Philadelphia, and all who were offended," Caldwell said.

However, Caldwell also claims he was provoked into the confrontation.

"There are two sides to every story," Caldwell claimed, "The video clip circulating online does not reflect the full context of what transpired, and my actions were not without provocation."

Photo: Alexander Basara on X: @Basaraski Photo: Alexander Basara on X: @Basaraski loading...

He did not, however, offer any details or say who provoked him or what that provocation included to justify his use of highly offensive language.

Alexander Basara, Keller's fiancé, claims that he filed the entire altercation and the offensive heckling was "unprovoked."

Damage is done

At this point, the damage has been done and the consequences for Caldwell have been severe.

He acknowledged as much to the Post.

"I will live with this experience, and I am certainly paying a personal price," Caldwell said, "For those who don’t know me, this incident does not reflect my values or the respect I have for others and is not indicative of the person I am."

It is not clear if Caldwell has tried to reach out to Keller or her fiancé.

The Eagles issued their own apology to Keller and sent her a gift package of Packers gear.

Is it really? Why NJ is much better than Pennsylvania A fun take on what makes New Jersey so much better than Pennsylvania (Don't worry, PA, you'll get your rebuttal). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

You're Not From Jersey Unless... Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom