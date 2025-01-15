Disgusting Eagles fan fired by NJ employer

❗ NJ Eagles fan hurled vulgar insults at female packers fan

❗ Eagles banned Ryan Caldwell for life

❗ NJ employer has now fired him

An Eagles fan from New Jersey has now lost his job as a result of his obnoxious and vulgar heckling of a female Packers fan during last Sunday’s playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The woman’s fiancé posted video of the man repeatedly using the “C-word.” It immediately went viral, and the fan was identified as Ryan Caldwell from East Brunswick.

If you wear another team’s colors to an Eagles’ game, you expect you’re going to get heckled.

Caldwell’s behavior was way over the top.

When team executives saw the video, they immediately banned Caldwell for life. They also reached out to the woman, Ally Keller, to apologize and sent her a gift package of Packers gear.

You’re Fired

What may make Caldwell’s behavior even more egregious is that he worked for a company called BCT Partners. They are a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) management consulting firm based in East Brunswick. Their goal is to help companies ensure that all employees are treated fairly and have equal opportunities.

Its not clear what Caldwell’s job responsibilities were, but he wont be doing them for BCT Partners anymore. The company announced he was fired on Tuesday.

BCT Partners issued a statement on social media condemning Caldwell’s behavior at the Eagles’ game, calling it “vile, disgusting, unacceptable, and horrific.”

“In keeping with our company values, which are firmly centered on respect, dignity, and inclusion, we have decided to part company with the employee,” the statement reads, “This separation is effective immediately.”

They also apologized to Keller.

(Alexander Basara on X: @Basaraski/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration)

“We sincerely apologize to the victim and for the many ways in which these events already have impacted so many people. We remain committed to gender equity and fostering a culture of respect and dignity for all.”

At the same time, the company also wished Caldwell a better future and hopes he will grow from this experience.

“We can condemn the actions without condemning the individual,” BCT Partners said in their statement, “None of us deserve to be remembered for actions taken on our worst day. We have offered grace and support to our former employee.”

