You’re going about your day when all of a sudden your phone pings or buzzes. You got a text.

From the NJMVC? I owe a fine? What? This can’t be right.

You would be correct.

The Scam

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is warning drivers about a new text scam that’s circulating.

The NJMVC took to X to say it has received multiple reports of a recent phishing scam impersonating the DMV for Enforcement Penalties.

Drivers are getting texts claiming to be from the NJMVC saying they have unpaid traffic tickets, face fines, license and registration suspensions. There will also be damage to their credit scores if a payment is not made.

These are fake, the NJMVC said. “These messages are designed to steal your personal and financial information. The NJMVC never initiates unsolicited emails or texts requesting motor vehicle services, driver’s license updates, or vehicle registration status,” according to a statement the organization made on X.

The only text message a driver will ever receive from the NJMVC is an appointment reminder.

Any New Jersey driver who may have unpaid summonses or other fines would be notified by regular mail.

Other Red Flags Regarding this Fake Text

According to NJ.com, the phone number that a few texts were sent from starts with 63, before the area code and number. That is a country code for the Philippines.

Didn’t catch that? Don’t worry.

How about this? The text starts off by reading “New Jersey Department of Vehicles (DMV) Final Notice.” It’s not called the DMV. It has not been called the DMV for more than 20 years, NJ.com pointed out. It’s the Motor Vehicle Commission.

The text also indicates that a driver may have an outstanding traffic ticket in accordance with New Jersey Code 15C-16.003. That code is also a fake.

The four actions the text threatens to take is to:

1. Report to the DMV violation database

2. Suspend your vehicle registration starting July 26

3. Suspend driving privileges in 30 days

4. Transfer to a toll booth and charge a 35% service fee (this is from a fake E-Z Pass violation phishing email)

5. You may be prosecuted and your credit score will be affected

Again, the NJMVC warned none of these actions would ever be taken via text to a driver.

“Be vigilant when receiving unexpected communications, especially those asking you to click links or share personal details,” it said.

If you get this bogus text? Don’t click on it. Just delete.

For more information, visit here.

