🔴 A young motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Manchester

🔴 The crash also injured a bicyclist

🔴 Unsafe speed appears to be one of the contributing crash factors, police say

MANCHESTER — A young Ocean County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a pedal cycle on Thursday night.

Township police said the crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 37 and Commonwealth Boulevard.

In the intersection, police found a gray bicycle missing its front fork and wheel, and a black 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 motorcycle on its side.

ALSO READ: Cops need help finding ‘Emmanuel’ who fled a traffic stop with a kid

The motorcyclist, Connor Nolan, 20, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedal cyclist, Kimberly Reinschmidt, 49, also of Manchester, had internal injuries and cuts on her left arm and hand. She is in stable condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling west on Route 37 when Reinschmidt began crossing the highway in the painted crosswalk.

Police said Nolan lost control when his motorcycle struck the front of the bicycle. He then hit the concrete center barrier and was thrown off.

Police suspect the biker may have been speeding and didn't obey a traffic signal.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom