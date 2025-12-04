🔴 Montvale police warn residents after a fox attack — the latest in a string of unsettling wildlife incidents.

🔴 Victim hospitalized, but police still haven’t received an update on their condition.

🔴 Coyote attacks in nearby towns weeks earlier have heightened concerns.

MONTVALE — Police in this New Jersey town are warning residents to keep their distance after a fox attack, the latest in a series of similar incidents.

A Montvale resident called the police after a fox bit them on Tuesday, according to a Montvale police Facebook post.

Police Capt. Alisha Foley said the individual was hospitalized, but the victim didn't follow up to give officers an update on their condition.

Get our free mobile app

Fox sighting prompts safety warning in Montvale

The fox was last seen in the northeastern section of Montvale, but it could have roamed in the last two days.

"Remain vigilant and keep an eye on your children and pets," police said.

Tyco Animal Control, which serves Montvale and other nearby municipalities, has been notified about the fox attack. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Tyco for an update.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, there are two species of fox in New Jersey: the red fox (Vulpes vulpes) and the gray fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus). It's unclear which species was involved in the attack.

A fox stands outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) A fox stands outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) loading...

Fox attack follows recent coyote incidents

It's the latest animal bite in North Jersey after a pair of coyote attacks in October.

A coyote bit one 31-year-old woman on her shoulder, arm, back, and leg, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported. It happened in the backyard of her Woodcliff Lake home.

The next day, a coyote attacked a Saddle River resident who was doing yard work. They were hospitalized with multiple bites.

It's unknown if the same coyote was involved in both attacks. Police later shot the coyote in the second attack.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

All 31 convicted killers pardoned by Gov. Murphy Since December 2024, Gov. Phil Murphy has granted clemency to 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After their release, each killer is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman