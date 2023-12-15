A Morris County man is banned from the internet and from any unsupervised contact with minors, as he answers to charges that he was in possession of child sex abuse material and maintained a peer-to-peer child abuse network online.

Jose Lousa, 60, was arrested on Dec. 7, following an investigation that led authorities to his home in Mount Olive.

According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, investigators found several media files on a BitTorrent (a peer-to-peer file sharing network) site in Morris County, that depicted the alleged sexual exploitation or abuse of a minor. Officials said all of those files were available for download.

According to authorities, further investigation revealed more than 1,000 pieces of child sexual abuse material were available for download on the site.

Lousa has been charged with first-degree and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Following a detention hearing on Dec. 13, Lousa was released on "pretrial monitoring." He must have no internet access and no supervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Anyone with information related to this case can call for 973-285-6200 for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the prosecutor's office.

