Here’s where another Bubbakoo’s Burritos just opened in NJ

The pandemic may have slowed them down a bit, but Bubbakoo’s inexorable march towards total burrito domination will not be denied.

How can I be so dramatic about a casual joint that sells Mexican? Ha! You must never have tried them then. They are amazing. It’s like if you know, you know.

My now teenagers became big fans of Bubbakoo’s Burritos when they opened the Somerville location. They were born in the surf and shore culture of the Jersey Shore (Point Pleasant Beach 2008) but they’ve expanded the brand everywhere from California to Florida, Idaho to Kentucky, Tennessee to Illinois and beyond.

But New Jersey is the Castile and Bubbakoo’s is the king. There are 100 locations nationwide and half of them are now right here in New Jersey.

The 50th Bubbakoo’s Burritos just opened up in the Garden State. You’ll find the new one at 20-26 Maple Ave. in Fair Lawn.

Bubbakoo’s has a passionate fan base that has been unbelievably supportive of my location in Park Ridge, and I’m excited to open a new location in Fair Lawn,” franchisee Rubert Nogales told nj.com. “I’m confident that the Fair Lawn community will welcome us with open arms and that our menu will have something for everyone to enjoy.

While Bubbakoo’s serves bowls and quesadillas, tacos and nachos, it’s the burrito that is their headliner. They have some of the best, freshest ingredients with the craziest burrito names.

Names like Crema Get The Money (barbacoa and chipotle crema are among its ingredients), Papi Hibachi, Ghosted, General T, Nashville and more. Once you have one from Bubbakoo’s you may never find any other burrito acceptable. They’re that good.

With 50 locations in New Jersey they’re not done yet. In the next few months they are planning on opening in West Orange and Pennington but no firm dates.

Pennington is on my way to work. That's trouble.

