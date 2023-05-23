Prosecutor: 6 NY men posed as police in armed NJ home invasion

🔴 NJ resident reported being tied up in home and robbed in a violent crime

🔴 Armed men involved had flashed NYPD-style badges, police say

🔴 Six men now face charges stemming from the home invasion

FAIR LAWN — Months after an armed home invasion in which men allegedly flashed NYPD-style badges, law enforcement have rounded up six men accused of the violent encounter.

On Tuesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrests of four New York men from the Bronx — 50-year-old Michael D’Angelo, 57-year-old Dominick Memoli, 52-year-old Daniel Ruggiero and 35-year-old Erion Beshiri — on charges related to a Fair Lawn home invasion in November.

Also facing charges from the same incident were 42-year-old Bruno Simonetti, of Mount Vernon and 28-year-old Sian Stafford of New York, NY.

🔴 Men flash NYPD-style badges in Bergen County home robbery, police say

Fair Lawn police received a 911 call reporting a home invasion at a local residence the morning of Nov. 17.

The homeowner said that men had posed as law enforcement officers, displaying detective badges while at the outside door.

After being invited in, the crew tied up the homeowner and stole cash and jewelry before taking off.

Shortly after the incident, the prosecutor's office said that three residents had been home at the time and one received minor injuries.

Detectives from the BCPO joined the investigation and the six defendants were identified as suspects.

🔴 NY men charged with kidnapping, robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer

Bergen County and federal agents rounded up D’Angelo, Memoli, Ruggiero, Beshiri, Simonetti and Stafford on Monday at locations in the Bronx, Mount Vernon and Long Island.

D’Angelo and Ruggiero were each charged with first-degree counts of kidnapping and robbery, as well as third-degree counts of theft by unlawful taking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The duo also faced fourth-degree aggravated assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer, second-degree counts of armed burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons offenses.

Memoli, Simonetti, Beshiri and Stafford were each charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

All of the men were being held in NY, pending extradition to Bergen County.

🔴 Second NJ armed home invasion involving law enforcement impersonators

Also last year in Bergen County — a violent armed home invasion roughly 11 miles away in Cresskill ended with a homeowner shot and wounded.

In December, Musella announced five men from Georgia had been arrested in connection with that July 2022 incident, in which the men had worn FBI jackets and posed as agents.

The homeowner in the Cresskill armed invasion did survive, but was seriously hurt, police said.

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from "sensitive places."

A federal judge has found many of those spots to be legally protected on the grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

Here's the latest on what is legally allowed.

