Five men arrested for violent Cresskill, NJ armed home invasion

The site of a Cresskill home invasion on 7/7/2022. (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

CRESSKILL — Five men from Georgia have been arrested after they wore FBI raid jackets during an armed home invasion in North Jersey that nearly left one person dead, according to authorities.

Neighbors on Center Street called the Cresskill police after hearing the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m. on July 7, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Cops found a victim who had been shot multiple times. His injuries were considered life-threatening, but he managed to survive.

According to Musella, the suspects posed as FBI agents and were all armed. Police said at the time that the victim may have been followed home. It's not clear why the man was targeted.

Five months later, the FBI and detectives from the BCPO on Tuesday executed search warrants throughout the Atlanta, Georgia area. They arrested five men and reported seizing ballistic armor and several firearms.

Aaron Perry, 53, Ali Muhammad, 33, Kedrain Burdette, 51, Roderick Carmichael, 50, and Taurus Sanchez Boone, 41, all of Georgia, are each charged with first-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. They all face numerous other second-degree and third-degree charges as well.

Authorities did not say when the suspects would be extradited to New Jersey.

