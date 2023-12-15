💧 U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone is critical of the investigation of the initial fuel spill in Bayonne

💧 Lab tests connected tar balls at the Jersey Shore to the spill during a transfer

💧 Pallone is concerned about the impact tar balls could have on summer tourism

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone is unhappy with the U.S. Coast Guard’s initial response to the source of the tar balls and oil debris that washed up on Monmouth County beaches right after Thanksgiving.

The Coast Guard headed up separate unified commands that investigated the appearance of 1,000 pounds of debris between Long Branch and Sea Bright and also on shorelines in Staten Island and Brooklyn. Lab tests determined the source in both locations was a fuel spill that occurred during a transfer at a Bayonne oil facility on Nov. 22.

Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, praised the Coast Guard's swift response to the reports of tar balls found at Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch and in Monmouth Beach. His criticism is of the investigation of the spill in Bayonne.

"I am deeply concerned that after the Coast Guard's initial investigation, your agency concluded that the oil spill was contained to the Vane Brothers' barge and containment boom. Unfortunately, the inaccurate conclusion led to hundreds of gallons of oil causing environmental harm dozens of miles away to remain unaddressed," Pallone wrote in a letter to Admiral Linda Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard.

Map shows locations of beaches where tarballs were found and their origin, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Map shows locations of beaches where tarballs were found and their origin, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (Canva) loading...

Questions for the Coast Guard

Pallone was also concerned that a similar situation during the summer could cost millions in lost tourism revenue and economic damage.

Questions from Pallone about the spill include the factors that led to the incorrect conclusion about the Bayonne spill, civil penalties to be faced by Vane Brothers, and outreach to affected communities for residents to submit for oil spill damage.

Vane Brothers is "taking leadership in any potential issues related to the spill moving forward," according to Capt. Zeita Merchant, captain of the Port of New York and New Jersey and Coast Guard Sector New York commander

The Coast Guard on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about Pallone's concerns.

Cleanup crews pick up tar balls off a Monmouth County beach Cleanup crews pick up tar balls off a Monmouth County beach (US Coast Guard) loading...

