School bus vs. car crash in Trenton leaves trail of destruction
🚍A car tried to pass a FedEx parked on a Route 29 merge
🚍The car hit a bus
🚍The bus took out a utility pole
TRENTON — A crash Tuesday between an empty school bus and a sedan trying to get around a parked FedEx toppled a utility pole and closed part of the road.
A Ford Fusion sedan going north on Sanhican Drive where it meets Route 29 went around a FedEx truck parked in the narrow shoulder. The sedan hit a school bus traveling in the right lane of Route 29, causing both to careen out of control and off the roadway, police Lt. Lisette Rios said.
The school bus stuck a parked car, a shed and then went through a fence, according to Rios. It got back on the roadway, hit another parked car, crossed the road again and struck a third parked vehicle and a tree. The Fusion also struck another car.
Lengthy lane closure
Photos from the crash scene show at least four other vehicles damaged in the crash. The impact caused the struts, suspension and tires from some of the vehicles to land in the street.
Rios said only a bus aide and driver were on the bus. Neither driver of the car or bus was seriously injured. The FedEx driver drove away from the scene.
No charges were filed and the identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.
The bus also took out a utility pole and power lines on Sanhican Drive that took PSE&G hours to repair. The right lane reopened nearly 12 hours later, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic.
