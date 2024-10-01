Toms River teacher paycheck deductions funding lawsuit against NJ

💲A cut in state funding left the district with a $26.5 million deficit

💲The district announced plans to file a lawsuit against the state

💲Teachers can 'fight the quest for fair funding' with a payroll deduction

TOMS RIVER — Faculty and staff are being asked to help with the district's legal battle against the state over school funding.

The Toms River Regional School District Board of Education announced in July it would file a lawsuit after a $137 million cut for the 2024-25 academic year left the district with a $26.5 million deficit.

According to an email obtained by New Jersey 101.5, schools Superintendent Michael Citta asked district employees at the beginning of the school year to help "fund the quest for fair funding." The email does not mention any kind of legal action.

"As a school district, we do not have the ability to fund such a quest, but as individuals and stakeholders we absolutely do. It is important to note that participation in this is 100% voluntary and is certainly no business of mine, your administrations, or your colleagues as to whether you contribute or not," Citta wrote.

In a statement district spokesman Michael Kenny said that the donation form was the result of staff inquiries.

The "voluntary deduction form," in which employees indicate the amount they want deducted per paycheck, says their contributions would go to "Fair Funding for Students," described as a "New Jersey non-profit corporation."

"Examples of possible uses include, but are not limited to, a lobbying campaign to seek legislation to support fair funding for students, efforts to tell our story and demonstrate the need for fair funding on all platforms, at all appropriate venues, and at all levels (local, state and national), and professional services," the form reads.

ALSO READ: Illegal SWAT prank among recent threats to Monmouth schools

Voluntary deduction form Voluntary deduction form (listener submitted) loading...

Brand new group

A Google search for "Fair Funding for Students" does not turn up any online presence for the group.

"Fair Funding For Students is a community-based (not district) non-profit (not charity) 501(c)(4). It's newly formed so there's no web presence yet, but I understand that is in the works," Kenny said.

He could not disclose how many employees have requested a deduction because it is "100-percent voluntary and also anonymous."

A Toms River teacher who teaches in two district schools told New Jersey 101.5 that she is not aware of anyone who has asked for the payroll deduction.

"Anybody that I've spoken to is like, 'no way, no, sorry," the teacher said.

The NJEA on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the deduction.

Toms River Regional School District Superintendent Michael Citta addresses a special meeting 7/3/24 Toms River Regional School District Superintendent Michael Citta addresses a special meeting 7/3/24 (TRSTV - Toms River Schools TV via YouTube) loading...

Lawsuit filed

The lawsuit filed Monday contends the state violated the School Funding Reform Act of 2008 leaving the district "operating at levels significantly below," which "deprives the district of the funding and resources to provide, and all of its students, especially those who are at risk and have special needs, to receive the essential resources needed for a thorough and efficient system of education."

The lawsuit also says the funding cuts have led to an increase in chronic absenteeism, bullying and increased behavioral problems because of a lack of supervision.

The Jackson school district said it intends to file a lawsuit but has not yet taken that action.

Eric Scott contributed to this report.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Officials in the state listed as the most expensive, however, say the data is incorrect and they provided the information to back it up. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey Here is a list of NJ restaurants you would visit for a special occasion. Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)