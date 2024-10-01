⚫ A proposed law says kids should earn a share of money-making online content

⚫ Compensation would be based on a child's involvement in a video

⚫ Under the bill, the money can't be touched until the minor becomes an adult

Kids are entertaining, especially to other kids. And parents producing content online know this.

But when this content brings in money because it's getting a lot eyes, is any of that money going to the children?

Under legislation looking for approval in the New Jersey Statehouse, folks who monetize content online that features a child would be required to compensate the minor financially.

"While children in traditional media are protected by child labor laws ... the internet is still the Wild West," Assemblywoman Heather Simmons, D-Gloucester, told New Jersey 101.5.

Her bill addresses the rising trend of "kidfluencers," who, in many cases, are only on camera at the behest of their parents who can make money based on how many views a video receives.

In July, Illinois revised its laws to ensure minors are compensated for their appearance on social media content. A handful of states are working on similar legislation; New Jersey's bill is modeled after the Illinois law.

"We're kind of ahead of the curve in looking for ways to protect the children themselves, as well as their earnings," Simmons said.

NJ's kidfluencer bill

Under the measure, someone under the age of 16 who appears in at least 30% of money-making content over a month's time would be considered "engaged in work."

It applies to websites like YouTube, and social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

When a minor reaches this threshold, the vlogger would be required to set aside gross earnings in a trust account, which can't be touched until the minor becomes an adult.

Proposed compensation rates are based on the presence of the minor in the money-making content. If the child is the focus of the entire video, for example, all of the money earned from the video would go into the trust account.

"If you're someone who's exploiting your children online, you're not going to like this," Simmons said.

If more than one child makes up a good portion of the content, the money would be split amongst them.

Her bill has been referred to the Assembly Children, Families, and Food Security Committee. There is an identical bill in the Senate, sponsored by Sen. John Burzichelli, D-Gloucester.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt