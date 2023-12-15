This is how much people in New Jersey spoil their dogs

These days, there’s a survey for everything; the latest one I’ve come across ranks the 50 states on how much they pamper their dogs. We know that dog owners treat their pets like children, so some of their findings won’t be surprising.

The study was done by Forbes Advisor and it looked at ten different metrics about how people treat their dogs in order to arrive at their rankings.

New Jersey dogs are pretty spoiled; we came in sixth nationally for spoiling our dogs. Here are some New Jersey stats:

🐶 Nearly one in four New Jersey dog owners (23.5%) said they’ve put perfume or cologne on their dog, the eighth highest amount nationwide.

🐶 Garden State dog owners tied with dog owners in Pennsylvania and Virginia for being ninth most likely to throw birthday parties or other celebrations for their dog (38%).

🐶 New Jersey tied with Maryland for having the 10th highest percentage of dog owners who have pushed their dog in a stroller (24.5%).

🐶 New Jersey is also home to the 11th highest percentage of dog owners who have brought their dog on vacation (45.5%, tied with New Hampshire).

There are some interesting holiday numbers on the national level:

🐶 The top ways to spoil dogs during the Christmas season include buying a holiday gift for the dog (67.2%), buying a holiday outfit for the dog (40.6%) and preparing a special holiday meal for the dog (39.8%).

🐶 More than one in five dog owners (22.2%) have spent more money on Christmas gifts for their dog than on gifts for their friends and family.

I know our dog would be included in several of those categories, especially in the buying gifts category, courtesy of my daughter; she’s also a big fan of the holiday sweaters for our pooch.

