This NJ bagel shop is serving up outstanding bagel flights

New Jersey has the best bagels in the country.

I said what I said and I’m not the only one that thinks this. I have friends that live all over the country in some of the biggest cities and they are constantly calling to see if I can ship them a dozen Jersey bagels.

This is a real thing. There’s a bagel store every few miles throughout the whole state.

And you don’t go through a Dunkin drive-thru to get a bagel. Everyone has their go-to bagel spot.

For me, it’s Tommy’s Bagels in Manalapan.

Another popular spot in that area is the famous Bagel Nook which has three locations in New Jersey and one shop in Las Vegas.

But right now, we need to talk about this amazing bagel flight I came across on Instagram.

I’ve seen all different kinds of flights outside your typical beer flight. Disney Springs in Disney World has a seasonal Dole Whip Flight that if you ever find yourself down there, you need to try it.

But a bagel flight is a new one for me and they officially have my attention.

Carlos Bagel Shop in Hawthorne is offering this up for a limited time.

The flight comes with 4 mini bagels and 4 cream cheese flavors that you can mix and match.

The mini bagel flavors are plain, sesame, everything, and French toast. The cream cheese spreads you can choose from are strawberry, chocolate chip, walnut raisin, scallion, vegetable, jalapeno, and olive & lox.

This is a genius idea. Are there other bagel shops in Jersey that offer this as well? Send me an email and let me know.

