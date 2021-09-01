The best bagels in New Jersey — Do you agree? (Opinion)

There's nothing like a great bagel, right? And whatever the reason, the chef, the water, the seasoning, NJ bagels are the best.

For me, as I explained yesterday in my small business post, literally the best bagels I've had are from the Bagel Barn and Deli in Montgomery. My friend Orlando really knows what he's doing.

I was thinking of a bagel tour this fall, not planned yet and with so much going on, I thought I'd leave the tour up to you. I'd like to rank all the great bagel places. Let's get started:

For Mercer County, Bagel Barn is in a comfortable lead. For Somerset County, Producer Kristen swears by Kettleman's Bagels in Somerset.

New Jersey 101.5 news anchor Patrick Lavery is recommending Main Bagels in Wallington, Bergen County.

I asked you what your favorite Jersey bagel spot is during my morning Facebook Live and here were the most popular answers:

JT's Bagel Hut in Forked River, Ocean Township.

Medford Bagel Shop in Medford, Burlington County.

Baron's Bagels in Point Pleasant, Ocean County.

Joe's Bagel and Grill in Belmar, Monmouth County.

Terrace Bagels & Cafe in Freehold, Monmouth County.

What's your fave bagel place in your hometown? Follow up question after you hit me up on the free app so I can list the best from around the state is: can you mix salty and sweet when it comes to bagels? Lox on a cinnamon raisin bagel? I say yes, 100%. Agree?

