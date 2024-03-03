How New Jersey is this? This restaurant offers bagel flights

I had heard of beer flights where you have a few samples of different brews, but I hadn’t heard of the New Jersey breakfast equivalent until now.

Did you know that there’s a NJ bagel shop that offers bagel flights?

Carlo’s Bagel Shop in Hawthorne aims to “reinvent the bagel world by offering a truly unique and exceptional experience.”

Carlo's offers flights of bagels with four mini bagels paired with four of their homemade cream cheeses.

According to The Montclair Girl, it was Carlo’s daughter, Julianna, who came up with the idea for the bagel flights.

In related news, I know whose name I’m writing on the ballot for the next Governor… Julianna understands that the only thing better than a Jersey bagel is more Jersey bagels.

She speaks for the everyman and she makes awesome-looking breakfast sandwiches.

Beyond the flights, Carlo’s also offers themed bagels. Their Halloween bagels look pretty spooktacular.

And in true Jersey fashion, they serve Pork Roll, egg and cheese.

I’ll forgive them for calling it Taylor Ham on their Instagram only because I’m in love with their rainbow bagels:

In addition to the bagels, you can get your morning going with coffee and various lattes.

According to their website, they “are dedicated to serving our community with passion, providing a welcoming atmosphere, and delivering the highest quality hand-rolled bagels.“

Carlo's Bagel Shop is located at 438 Lafayette Ave in Hawthorne, New Jersey.

Their hours are:

Monday through Friday - 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

