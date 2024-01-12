HAWTHORNE — A man was found dead after authorities responded to a fire behind an auto repair shop, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday.

Just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Hawthorne police were dispatched to the area of 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue, officials said. Patrol units found an active fire in the rear of Luscher's Automotive.

After the fire department extinguished the blaze, responders found a deceased unidentified man, according to officials.

According to comments made to nj.com by the shop owner, the body was found within a stack of tires that had been set on fire. The owner said authorities are investigating whether the deceased man was homeless — he may have lit the tires to stay warm.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the prosecutor's office for confirmation.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Hawthorne Police Department at 973-427-1800 or the tips line of the prosecutor's office at 1-877-370-PCPO.

