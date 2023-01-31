Police ask for help after hit & run kills 83-year-old Hawthorne, NJ woman
🔴 Police need help after a deadly hit & run in Glen Rock Monday morning
🔴 A dark-colored, late model Honda CRV was believed to have been involved
🔴 The victim was ID'ed as an 83-year-old woman from Hawthorne
GLEN ROCK — The public has been asked to help track down a vehicle and driver after a hit and run in the borough killed an 83-year-old pedestrian early Monday.
Angela Sanzari, of Hawthorne, was struck after 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue, between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Glen Rock police.
Authorities said they believe she was hit by a dark-colored, older-model Honda CR-V that had been headed north on Lincoln Avenue.
The vehicle involved was expected to have signs of moderate front-end damage, police continued, which might include a damaged or missing front headlight and a missing windshield wiper.
Anyone with possible information was encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 201-226-5532 or the Glen Rock Police Department at 201-652-3800.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
