Police ask for help after hit & run kills 83-year-old Hawthorne, NJ woman

Google Maps, Glen Rock police, Townsquare Media)

GLEN ROCK — The public has been asked to help track down a vehicle and driver after a hit and run in the borough killed an 83-year-old pedestrian early Monday.

Angela Sanzari, of Hawthorne, was struck after 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue, between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Glen Rock police.

Authorities said they believe she was hit by a dark-colored, older-model Honda CR-V that had been headed north on Lincoln Avenue.

The vehicle involved was expected to have signs of moderate front-end damage, police continued, which might include a damaged or missing front headlight and a missing windshield wiper.

Anyone with possible information was encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 201-226-5532 or the Glen Rock Police Department at 201-652-3800.

