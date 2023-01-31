🔴 Police need help after a deadly hit & run in Glen Rock Monday morning

🔴 A dark-colored, late model Honda CRV was believed to have been involved

🔴 The victim was ID'ed as an 83-year-old woman from Hawthorne

GLEN ROCK — The public has been asked to help track down a vehicle and driver after a hit and run in the borough killed an 83-year-old pedestrian early Monday.

Angela Sanzari, of Hawthorne, was struck after 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue, between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Glen Rock police.

Glen Rock deadly hit and run (Google Maps, Townsquare Media) Glen Rock deadly hit and run (Google Maps, Townsquare Media) loading...

Authorities said they believe she was hit by a dark-colored, older-model Honda CR-V that had been headed north on Lincoln Avenue.

The vehicle involved was expected to have signs of moderate front-end damage, police continued, which might include a damaged or missing front headlight and a missing windshield wiper.

Glen Rock deadly hit and run (Google Maps Glen Rock police, Townsquare Media) Hawthorne woman killed pedestrian Angela Sanzari (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) loading...

Anyone with possible information was encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 201-226-5532 or the Glen Rock Police Department at 201-652-3800.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

