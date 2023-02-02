NJ man charged in Glen Rock hit & run that killed 83-year-old woman
A 24-year-old Paterson man has been arrested, stemming from a deadly hit and run on Monday in Glen Rock.
David Romero was pulled over Wednesday in a 2007 Honda CR-V, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Police had been searching for vehicles of that make and model, with likely front-end damages, since the Monday morning death of Angela Sanzari.
The 83-year-old pedestrian, from Hawthorne, was struck on Lincoln Avenue after 6:30 a.m.
Sanzari was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Romero, a factory worker, has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim and hindering apprehension.
He was also served with multiple motor vehicle summonses for violations related to the hit-and-run crash.
Romero was being held at Bergen County jail, pending an initial court appearance.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
