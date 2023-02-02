NJ man charged in Glen Rock hit & run that killed 83-year-old woman

▪️ Paterson man arrested, stemming from deadly hit and run in Glen Rock

▪️ Victim was an 83-year-old female pedestrian from Hawthorne

▪️ David Romero was pulled over in a Honda CR-V, the vehicle sought in the death

A 24-year-old Paterson man has been arrested, stemming from a deadly hit and run on Monday in Glen Rock.

David Romero was pulled over Wednesday in a 2007 Honda CR-V, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Police had been searching for vehicles of that make and model, with likely front-end damages, since the Monday morning death of Angela Sanzari.

Glen Rock deadly hit and run

The 83-year-old pedestrian, from Hawthorne, was struck on Lincoln Avenue after 6:30 a.m.

Sanzari was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Romero, a factory worker, has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim and hindering apprehension.

Bergen County Jail

He was also served with multiple motor vehicle summonses for violations related to the hit-and-run crash.

Romero was being held at Bergen County jail, pending an initial court appearance.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

