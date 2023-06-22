New Jersey, would you try this TikTok influencer’s go-to bagel order?

We are nothing if not passionate about our bagels in New Jersey. Can you blame us? We seem to be the only state who can make them properly.

Yeah, I’m looking at you, New York, you think you’re special but you’ve got nothing on the Garden State.

Having such excellent bagel places means we all have our go-to bagel orders.

I, personally, think there’s nothing wrong with something as simple as a plain bagel with butter (toasted, of course).

Some say that’s boring, so if I’m feeling ambitious I’ll go for a plain bagel with jalapeño cheddar cream cheese, or maybe an everything bagel with lox and a thin layer of plain cream cheese with onions.

One TikTok influencer is ruffling some feathers after she revealed her go-to order.

Naturally, we all know about the New Jersey holy trinity that is a pork roll (ugh, fine, or “Taylor Ham”), egg, and cheese… but how would you feel about a bagel with pork roll and cream cheese?

Alix Earle, a beauty influencer posted earlier this week that her standard bagel order is often mocked, and I can totally see why.

“I always get made fun of for my bagel order but it’s really the best concoction and I don’t care,” Earle says in the video, holding up her pork roll and cream cheese on an egg bagel.

In the TikTok post, her younger sister points out how gross the order seems.

“Next time you are in Jersey, get a pork roll with cream cheese,” she says, “it will not disappoint.”

Now I'm all for raising awareness of the beauty that is a New Jersey bagel, but in what world would you pair a precious slice of pork roll with a glob of cream cheese???

This seems like a true case of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." There's nothing wrong with a standard pork roll, egg, and cheese on a bagel of your choice (salt, pepper, ketchup, naturally).

So is this something you would try? Or does it seem like too weird of a combination for you? Maybe Alix Earle is on to something, I just know I won't be the one to order this to find out.

All that said, if you have a hankering for a new bagel place to try, check out these places:

8 BANGIN' BAGEL JOINTS IN MONMOUTH & OCEAN COUNTIES

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

