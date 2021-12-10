No bagels with cream cheese? Why NJ may be out of luck this holiday season

Earlier in December, it was reported that a cream cheese shortage was hitting the country. And this shortage might be knocking at the door here in New Jersey.

According to Rob Banks from our Townsquare Media Buffalo market, "In New York State, so many coffee houses, have been reporting that they have been out or short on cream cheese." You can check out Rob's article regarding how this cream cheese shortage is affecting New York State by clicking here.

With our neighbors to the north being hit hard, it's only a matter of time before this shortage crosses the border and hits us here in New Jersey. And when it does, there's no doubt this will hit us hardest when it comes to our bagels.

Luckily for us, we have many alternatives with how we can enjoy our bagels. Let's check out a quick list, followed by a poll as to what your go-to item is to enjoy on a bagel.

And just because it wouldn't be fair to leave off, we'll include cream cheese on the list since it is a staple on New Jersey bagels.

9 delicious ways to enjoy a Jersey bagel You'd be hard-pressed to find a Jersey bagel without at least one of these.

Now that we've checked out the list, let's see what you think. What's your go-to item to have on a Jersey bagel?

