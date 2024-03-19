NJ bagel store teaches how to cut a bagel the right way

When it comes to food in New Jersey, a few that come to mind right away are pork roll, pizza, and bagels.

Bagels are a really big deal here. It’s something that we take for granted and don’t realize until we’re out of state looking for that perfect bagel that doesn’t exist elsewhere.

And of course, we all have our go-to bagel spot with our go-to order. And if you don’t, you’re in luck because there are plenty of great bagel places in the Garden State.

One New Jersey bagel shop is popping up on most of our TikTok feeds and I’m not mad about it.

Bagel Bazaar is taking advantage of the social media platform by putting a spin on their bagel orders.

The first video that caught my eye was how to slice a bagel correctly and guess what, we have all been doing it wrong.

Thankfully, Bagel Bazaar will show you how:

If you ever wanted to see your bagel order being made, they make it pure entertainment especially if you come up with a crazy concoction:

If you love a good holiday bagel, there are plenty of videos showing the making of the bagels and all of the different options you have to order them.

Not in the mood for bagels? They have other breakfast favorites too:

Wondering where you can find Bagel Bazaar? The good news, it’s a local chain.

They have 7 locations throughout Central Jersey:

Bound Brook

601 W Union Ave.

Jackson

10 S New Prospect Rd.

Middlesex

706 Union Ave.

Monroe

337 Applegarth Rd.

557 Englishtown Rd.

Piscataway

474 S Washington Ave.

South Plainfield

2321 Plainfield Ave.

If you’re on TikTok, you can follow Bagel Bazaar at @bagel_bazzar

https://www.tiktok.com/@bagel_bazaar

