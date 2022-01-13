A few National Bagel Day deals in NJ

Normally I would say the National Day Calendar is ridiculously dumb. Filled with nonsense like National Nothing Day. That’s this weekend. Jan. 16 is set aside to celebrate nothing.

Riiiight.

Then there’s National Walk Around Things Day on April 4. Yes, things like stumps, puddles, cracks on a sidewalk.

Plenty of these days are food related and useless. Like July 21’s National Junk Food Day. Or December 16’s National Chocolate Covered Anything Day.

But Saturday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day.

Need I say more?

We don’t take our bagels lightly here in Jersey. If you don’t have a favorite bagel place I’m guessing you’re a transplant. If you never argued with a friend over cream cheese versus butter I’m guessing you’ve never even had a bagel. Not even a frozen Lender’s.

Grace Rowan/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

So on this National Bagel Day, forget your troubles and celebrate with some deals. These are from app.com but check around your area’s bagel joints if you’re not in the Ocean County area.

I think the coolest deal is at New York Water Bagel Co. in Toms River. On Saturday, customers can enter a raffle which will be decided by the end of the day. Four winners get hooked up with a dozen free bagels once a week for a whole year. They’re at 542 Fischer Blvd.

Round Dough With A Hole in Point Pleasant Beach is offering a free bagel that day with any purchase. 400 Richmond Ave.

Joe’s Bagel And Grill will give you four free bagels when you purchase a dozen. Multiple locations so check out joesbagelandgrill.com.

Belmar Bagels at 703 Belmar Plaza will give you four free bagels with a dozen you buy and half off a second bagel when you buy one with butter or cream cheese. (By the way, the correct etiquette is cream cheese)

Hot Bagel Bakery in Ocean Township is offering $3 off a dozen bagels. 65 Monmouth Road.

Remember National Bagel Day is this Saturday, Jan. 15.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

7 things NJ should ban right now