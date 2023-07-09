Cookie dough business is expanding in North Jersey

I've started to convince myself lately that most dessert foods aren't good. I'm not a huge fan of pastries. Cake is arguably the driest thing I've ever tried (except ice cream cake which is the only acceptable cake). Pie is widely overrated, the crust is terrible. I could go on and on.

The one dessert food that I truly do enjoy though is cookies, and you can even lump in cookie dough in that conversation too.

So I guess I should consider myself lucky that Hands Down Cookies is opening up their first storefront in Hawthorne later this summer, according to boozyburbs.com.

They'll be located at 696 Goffle Road in Hawthorne.

Hands Down Cookies has been an online shop with no storefront locations... until now. They've also been a frozen cookie dough business only.

But when their new storefront opens they plan to branch out from just cookie dough.

According to the website:

"They’ll continue to sell their frozen cookie dough, but they’ll be adding fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies and classic desserts like brownies, blondies, and rice krispy treats."

When looking through their Instagram, it got me excited about what's to come with the new store.

I'd be lying if I said these didn't look amazing.

Their hope is to get the new storefront open by the end of the summer.

So check them out once they finally do open! I know I'll be keeping a close eye on them to see when they officially open. And being that there are millions of cookie fans out there, I'm sure they'll do great.

