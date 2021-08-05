Prosecutor: Hawthorne, NJ woman stole $75,000 from estate

HAWTHORNE — A borough woman has been arrested after authorities said she stole more than $75,000 from an estate, instead of doing her job as an executor.

Nancy Williams, 64, of Hawthorne, used the money over a two-year span ending in August 2018 to pay personal and entertainment expenses and credit card bills, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced Thursday.

She had been responsible for distributing the assets of the estate to the rightful beneficiary, Valdes said.

Williams is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, misapplication of entrusted property and money laundering — all second-degree counts.

