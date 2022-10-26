NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt

GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police.

Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann. Counselors from Bergen County Special Services also responded to help.

An independent witness who remained at the scene told police that the bus had been headed east on Highwood Avenue before pulling into the path of a 2018 Honda pilot, which was driving north on Maple Avenue.

After the vehicles collided, the bus then hit a nearby utility pole.

Glen Rock school bus, Honda Pilot crash (courtesy of Boyd A. Loving)

Both injured children, who are high school-aged, were afraid to get into an ambulance and instead were driven by parents and a school counselor for treatment of “non-life threatening injuries” at a local hospital, the chief said.

The two other people treated at the scene for injuries were an adult bus aide and the driver of the Honda, who was a 39-year-old Hawthorne woman.

Police issued a summons for failure to yield right-of-way to the 71-year-old male bus driver, a Paterson resident.

The bus, which is owned by Pro-Trans School Transportation of Hackensack, was bound for a county facility in Paramus at the time of the crash.

Glen Rock school bus, Honda Pilot crash (courtesy of Boyd A. Loving)

The state Motor Vehicle Commission is carrying out further investigation, Ackermann said, as is standard for any school bus crash that involves student passengers.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

