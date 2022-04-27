HAWTHORNE - It's a miracle nobody was killed.

At least three people were injured after a garbage truck's brakes gave out, crashed through a fence, went down an embankment, and landed in Goffle Brook Park in Hawthorne Tuesday.

Witnesses tell ABC 7 Eyewitness News they saw the runaway truck near the top of the hill on Brockhuizen Lane just as the brakes failed and started rolling down the street, picking up speed.

Two sanitation workers on the truck jumped off as the vehicle headed toward the park.

After crashing through a fence, the truck slammed into a rock wall inside Goffle Park. If not for the wall, the truck may have landed in the creek.

The driver was reportedly hospitalized and the two workers who jumped off the truck were treated on the scene for their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

