Police: Car hits SUV, sending it into NJ restaurant, hurting 3

An early morning crash left three people hurt and sent an SUV into a restaurant in North Jersey, according to Fair Lawn police.

Before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene in Hawthorne, along Lincoln Avenue at the corner with Loretto Avenue.

Two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne (courtesy Boyd A. Loving)

Fair Lawn police found a 2007 Honda CR-V had crashed through the front window of First Restaurant at 112 Lincoln Ave.

Police said a 57-year-old man from Oak Ridge was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima west on Loretto Avenue when it struck the Honda, which was headed north on Lincoln Avenue, pushing the SUV into the building.

A number of other first responders — including Fair Lawn Fire, Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue, Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance, Hawthorne Police, Hawthorne Fire and Hawthorne Heavy Rescue — also arrived at the crash scene.

The male driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with neck and arm injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 54-year-old Paterson woman, and her 31-year-old female passenger, from Prospect Park, were both taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center with leg injuries.

The crash remained under investigation.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

