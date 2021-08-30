Your favorite New Jersey small business — Tell us about it!

On Mondays we dedicate time to celebrate small businesses throughout NJ. Of course there are too many to mention in this small space, but let me tell you about two off the top of my head:

Best bagels in New Jersey are at the Bagel Barn. My friend Orlando does an outstanding job and the food is fantastic. My go-to is either a sausage, egg and cheese on a plain bagel or a lox and cream cheese on a salt bagel.

It's one of our favorites stops after a full detox with our good friend Mori, who owns Breathing Dragon Yoga in Montgomery.

I'm sure you have a favorite local place. Help me help your favorite small business by getting the word out on "Small Business Monday".

