This is the best place to get bagels in NJ: have you tried it?

New Jerseyans know how to start their mornings right: a fresh bagel.

We are well aware of New Yorkers who wax poetic about their bagel dough, but we know the truth. We make a superior breakfast sandwich.

Whether you’re a plain bagel person, an everything person, Team Butter, Team Cream Cheese, or a pork roll / Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese eater, we all have our preferences on what we want on our bagels and where to get them.

But have you been to the bagel shop that has been rated the best in the Garden State?

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Where are the best bagels in New Jersey?

One spot in our state stands out above the rest, according to the site, Chowhound. They analyzed reviews of different bagel places to find the best in each state.

They looked for places that came highly recommended, of course, but also looked at factors like new offerings, exciting specials, press, awards, and general accolades.

So who was awarded the honor in New Jersey?

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Teaneck Road Hot Bagels

Some even call it the best place to get your bagels in the country. Teaneck Road Hot Bagels has been around for over three decades, hand-rolling and boiling their kosher bagels to serve the Garden State.

Chowhound says,

Lines might look scary but they have this down to a science, and it's worth it for anyone who loves an outstanding salmon bagel.

Their bagels have also been recognized by Food & Wine and Fodor’s Travel as having some of the best offerings in the country, according to their site.

teaneckhotbagels via Instagram teaneckhotbagels via Instagram

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels is located at 976 Teaneck Rd in Teaneck, NJ.

They’re open every day from 5:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m..

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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