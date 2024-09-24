Pennsylvania teacher admits ‘I’m sick’ after cops find 2,000 child porn images

☑️ Christopher Bygott admitted he had over 2,000 images of child porn on his phone

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. — A former high school music teacher pleaded guilty to having over 2,000 images of child sex abuse material on his phone.

Christopher Bygott, 48, of Hamilton (Mercer), a music teacher at Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, admitted to possession of the images and videos of child porn including infants, toddlers and prepubescent children on his phone. He pled guilty to felony charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Sentencing was deferred for 120 days pending determination if he a sexually violent predator.

The investigation by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office began on Dec. 5, after two cybertips were submitted to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Bygott was traced to some of the files by an Amazon account and IP address assigned to the Pennsbury School District. He was interviewed by detectives on Dec. 13 at the Pennsbury High School East campus.

According to the complaint in the case during the interview, Bygott said he was “sick” and “had a problem.” When asked by investigators if they would find 10, 100 or 500 images on his phone Bygott said there would be more.

Investigators told the Bucks County Courier Times, which was first to report the plea, that no Pennsbury students were found among the images.

Bygott was placed on unpaid administrative leave and was fired in March, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. At the time of his arrest in December Bygott was curriculum coordinator for instrumental music in the Pennsbury School District. He surrendered his teaching certificate in May.

Previous reporting by Erin Vogt was included in this report.

