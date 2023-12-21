NJ man who teaches in PA accused of massive child porn stash

⚫ NJ man accused of large child porn stash

⚫ Defendant teaches kids in PA

⚫ Over 2,000 files found via cellphone

A 47-year-old New Jersey man who teaches in Pennsylvania has been busted for more than 2,000 files of child sexual abuse material, according to law enforcement in Bucks County, PA.

Christopher Bygott, of Hamilton Township (Mercer), was charged with two felony counts — possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

PA and NJ (Google Maps) PA and NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Bygott teaches kids in PA

He has been a curriculum coordinator for instrumental music in the Pennsbury School District.

This investigation by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office began on Dec. 5, after two cybertips were submitted to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Bygott was traced to some of the files by an Amazon account, and he was interviewed by detectives on Dec. 13 at the Pennsbury High School East campus in Falls Township.

A forensic search of his smart phone turned up 2,000 images and videos that depicted sexual acts with children of various ages, according to Bucks County prosecutors.

He surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

Bygott was arraigned and released on $250,000 unsecured bail — under the conditions that he have no contact with any minors, no internet usage and surrender his passport.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2023 and 2022 alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever According to Ranker , here are the 15 most hated TV characters as chosen by viewers as of November 2023. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard