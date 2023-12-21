NJ man who teaches in PA accused of massive child porn stash
⚫ NJ man accused of large child porn stash
⚫ Defendant teaches kids in PA
⚫ Over 2,000 files found via cellphone
A 47-year-old New Jersey man who teaches in Pennsylvania has been busted for more than 2,000 files of child sexual abuse material, according to law enforcement in Bucks County, PA.
Christopher Bygott, of Hamilton Township (Mercer), was charged with two felony counts — possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.
Bygott teaches kids in PA
He has been a curriculum coordinator for instrumental music in the Pennsbury School District.
This investigation by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office began on Dec. 5, after two cybertips were submitted to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Bygott was traced to some of the files by an Amazon account, and he was interviewed by detectives on Dec. 13 at the Pennsbury High School East campus in Falls Township.
A forensic search of his smart phone turned up 2,000 images and videos that depicted sexual acts with children of various ages, according to Bucks County prosecutors.
He surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.
Bygott was arraigned and released on $250,000 unsecured bail — under the conditions that he have no contact with any minors, no internet usage and surrender his passport.
NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2023
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard