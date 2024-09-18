Results: NJ voters yesterday were asked to approved millions in school projects

💲Nine of 13 referendum questions were rejected by voters

💲One referendum lost by 11 votes

💲Results are pending for three districts

Many of the ballot initiatives put before New Jersey voters in special elections on Tuesday failed.

Over $493 million in school projects were up for approval, mostly for renovations and improvements to existing buildings. The majority of the cost of approved initiatives will be paid by taxpayers, with the state picking up the balance.

The Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district said on Wednesday morning that it did not expect to have the final result until the arrival of mail-in ballots and the verification of provisional ballots. When the polls closed, the referendum was losing by over 300 votes, according to the district.

Results were also not posted for the Northfield referendum question.

A proposed $76.1 million construction and renovation project at four elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school in Tenafly failed by 11 votes, according to the Bergen County Clerk's Office. The state would have funded $19.4 million of it.

Approved and rejected referendums on 9/17/24 Approved and rejected referendums on 9/17/24 loading...

Vote on a district merge

The most expensive referendum seeking $87.1 million for school renovations in the Hopewell Valley Regional School District in Mercer County was among the failures by an overwhelming 69% to 31%.

Hillsdale voters approved a $55.3 million bond to improve the George G. White Middle School.

One of the referendums in Greenwich Township and Stow Creek was to merge the two school districts for students in pre-kindgergarten through 8th grade. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, results were not posted by the Gloucester County Clerk's Office or the respective school districts as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

