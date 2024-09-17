Sex charges for NJ man who played costumed characters in Pennsylvania

✅ NJ enforcement was tipped off by Missouri officials

✅ Don-Diego Parkman worked for several amusement areas in NJ and PA

A man who played costumed characters at several New Jersey and Pennsylvania amusement centers was charged with sexual assault and possession and distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa L. Hilton said her office and the State Police Crimes Against Children Unit were tipped by law enforcement in Missouri that a pre-teen girl there had been chatting and exchanging child sexual abuse material with Don-Diego Parkman, 19, of Hamilton.

Parkman also had told her to send pictures and video of herself "engaging in sexual conduct," according to Hilton.

Don-Diego Parkman Don-Diego Parkman (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Worked around kids

The Hamilton police SWAT team was called in as a search warrant was executed at his Hamilton home where undisclosed item were seized.

Hilton said that Parkman worked for Six Flags Great Adventure, the Somerset Patriots, and Devils Arena Entertainment, the company that owns the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center in Newark. Parkman most recently worked for Sesame Place in Bucks County.

Parkman is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of first-degree manufacturing child sexual abuse material, one count of third-degree possession of CSAM and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Hilton asked anyone who suspects improper contact with Parkman to call the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at 609-989-6568 or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at 888-648-6007.

