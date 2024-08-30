Here’s the best NJ corn mazes & fall fun in New Jersey this season

It’s time, New Jersey!

Corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts and pumpkins have officially rolled in offering plenty of fall fun around the Garden State.

A couple of popular spots were thinking the same way when planning this year’s theme — a tribute to the team behind the Great Pumpkin, in light of a milestone anniversary.

Through Halloween, those attractions and much more welcome customers. There’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting.

It’s also good to have cash on hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments.

corn maze fall fun Abmas Farm (courtesy Valerie Abma) Abmas Farm (courtesy Valerie Abma) loading...

282 Amwell Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Call ahead: 908-292-0278

The new Hillsborough site includes a farm stand, petting zoo and a brand new corn maze, which opens Sept. 21.

Abma’s also has a Bergen County location — a 32-acre farm that dates to the 1790s.

Abma’s at 700 Lawlins Road, Wyckoff has been welcoming visitors in North Jersey with its farm fresh goods, petting zoo and seasonal fun.

Argos Farm 2024 corn maze (Argos Farm via Facebook) Argos Farm 2024 corn maze (Argos Farm via Facebook) loading...

1250 Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ 08731

Call ahead: 609-693-3513

The corn maze is just part of the fall fun at Argo’s - activities like Pumpkin Bounce Pad, Hayrides, Double Hay Slide, Gauntlet Obstacle Course, Bee Zip Line, Cow Train, Pony Rides, Pig Races & more.

“Happiness is… a corn maze! Come celebrate the 75th anniversary of Peanuts with our special corn maze design featuring Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang," Argo's Farm announced its new theme on Facebook, adding that Fall Festival season starts Sept. 14.

On September weekends (Sat/Sun), Argo’s is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Last entry at 5 p.m.)

In October, the farm has the same weekend hours, plus Thursdays/Fridays 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Columbus Day also open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission per person, bought online in an early flash sale is $13.95 — at the gate it’s $4 more. Kids under 2 are free.

Happy Day Farm (Happy Day Farm via Facebook) Happy Day Farm (Happy Day Farm via Facebook) loading...

97 Daum Road, Manalapan

Call ahead: 732-977-3607

Happy Day has also themed its big, weekend corn maze this year to pay tribute to Peanuts and Snoopy.

(Happy Day Farms) (Happy Day Farms) loading...

The pumpkin house and pumpkin silo photo ops are also as vibrant as ever.

The Fall Harvest season runs from Sept. 14 through October, with advance ticket purchase required to enter on weekends.

Last fall's rates were about $25 a person for those 2 years and up. Kids under 2 are free.

​Saturdays & Sundays (Plus Fridays in October) - more than 30 games, attractions and photo ops included with admission fee. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., last entry at 4 p.m. sharp.

Open rain or shine, Happy Day Farm only closes in “extreme weather.”

Von Thun's Farm via Facebook Von Thun's Farm via Facebook loading...

VonThun Farms (Middlesex and Warren Counties)

South Brunswick (519 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction)

Call ahead: 732-329-8656

Washington (438 Route 57 West, Washington)

Call ahead: 732-986-6816

The Von Thun family has two scenic farms in Middlesex and Warren counties.

The corn maze at both locations opens for the season on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The theme is staying country inspired ·after a year of Reba) as it’s Luke Bryan for 2024.

Both farm locations are open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fall Festival Weekends.

Pricing and offerings vary by location.

Corn maze is included with all general admission tickets which also include hayrides, access to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch and more than 20 games and attractions.

Moonlight Maze & Campfires are available only at the South Brunswick location - to the public on the last two Fridays & Saturdays in October. This year, that's Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 26, Oct. 27

Tickets can be purchased online to save guests time as they arrive at the farm.

General Admission started at $18.99 for 2023 fall weekends, including corn maze, unlimited hayrides to the pumpkin patch, 20+ activities & attractions, access to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch.

Fall Festival weekends start at $3 more a person. “Kids are free ’till they’re 3.”

(Alstede Farms 2024 maze) (Alstede Farms 2024 maze) loading...

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-7189

The 2024 giant corn maze opens for the season on Aug. 30. This year's theme is homegrown apples & homemade Apple Cider - an Alstede favorite. For younger guests, there's a smaller, kiddie-sized corn maze.

There are also Harvest Moon Nights on Fridays & Saturdays, starting Sept.20th, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

All included in admission, guests cover acres of scenic farmland in a tractor-drawn wagon ride, navigate the corn maze by flashlight, and cozy up to a crackling campfire while listening to live music.

During the daytime, there are also farm animals and a cider mill at the farm, and separate Harvest Moon Hayrides.

Pre-purchase timed-admission tickets online for pick-your-own containers, of a range of sizes, for produce or apples — that includes the produce itself, plus access to mazes and hayride attractions.

Weekend admission starts at $24.99, for visitors two and older.

(Wightman Farms via Facebook) (Wightman Farms via Facebook) loading...

1111 Mt Kemble Ave, Morristown, NJ

Call ahead: 973-425-9819

Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(Last ticket sold 4:30 p.m., last entry at 5 p.m.. Gates close at 5:30 p.m.)

Autumn harvest festival starts with Labor Day Weekend — with hayrides, a giant corn maze, “mazeland” — with Hay Bale Maze, Rope Maze, Paver Maze, Rock Labyrinth, Hay Bale Pyramid — and apple picking orchard entry.

Admission is $25 per person (includes tax) for all activities. Children 3 years and under are free. Ticket booth is on-site, in the front parking lot.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

133 Church Road, Medford, NJ

Call ahead: 609-654-8643

Fall Harvest runs daily from Sept. 7 to Oct. 31 and Columbus Day, too, with wagon rides to fields and orchards running 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Corn maze will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Columbus Day.

Harvest Festivals every weekend through October with: Rides to pick pumpkins, gourds & apples, corn maze, sunflower picking, live music, festival food tent, gem mining and duck races, discovery barnyard and animal farm.

(Admission required for those 1 and older)

Wagon ride online pre-purchase $5/person weekday, $6.50/person weekend, Walk-up, non-reserved (if available) $6/person weekday, $7.50/ person weekend

Stony Hill (Google Maps) NJ fall fun Stony Hill (Google Maps) loading...

15 North Road, Chester, NJ

Call ahead: 908-879-2908

This year’s 10-acre corn maze theme is the Big Top, a circus-themed adventure that opens on Aug. 31 for the season and runs through Nov. 3.

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily, but closed on Labor Day. Tickets can be purchased online.

Weekend hayrides, plus seasonal flowers, baked goods, fruits, vegetables, pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, and other attractions.

Entry fees per person range from $9.99 (plus tax) for Pick-Your-Own, to $18.99 (plus tax) to add the corn mazes and trike racing, to $24.99 (plus tax) to add some U-pick produce.

Ages 2 and younger are free. Save $3 by purchasing ahead, online.

Etsch Farms Google Maps NJ fall fun Etsch Farms (Google Maps) loading...

556 Buckelew Ave, Monroe Township

Call ahead: 732-794-6785

Open on Saturday and Sundays in September and October, as well as Columbus Day, noon - 6 p.m.

There is an eight-acre corn maze, open Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 23 - Oct. 29, noon - 6 p.m.

$20 per person, ages 3 and up, $18 for Military/Police/Fire/EMS service personnel. Must show ID upon entering.

Tickets can be pre-purchased, online - admission provides guests with entry to major attractions: hayride, corn maze, corn train ride.

Snyder's Farm (Google Maps) Snyder's Farm (Google Maps) loading...

586 South Middlebush Road, Somerset, NJ

Call ahead: 732-496-0441

Open October weekends, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. — last entry/wagon ride to the field is 4:30 p.m. (Closed on Columbus Day.)

Paid cash admission for those two and older, and includes hayrides, access to pumpkin patch, corn maze, rubber duck races, spider web climb, photo ops, and more.

ATM on-site.

(A. Casola Farms via Facebook) (A. Casola Farms via Facebook) loading...

178 Route 34, Holmdel

2nd location: 200 Route 34, Holmdel

Call ahead: 732-332-1533

Casola has a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and daytime hayrides, open daily from mid-September through the end of October, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On weekends, there’s a free Wild West Show four times each Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The second location also has a corn maze (and sunflower maze, while in season).

Fees apply to add on activities and pumpkin purchases.

Giamarese Farm & Orchards (Google Maps) Giamarese Farm & Orchards (Google Maps) loading...

1555 Fresh Ponds Road, East Brunswick

Call ahead: 732-821-9494

Fall Harvest weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) start Sept. 14 through October.

Hayride & eight-acre corn maze available. Pick-Your-Own pumpkins, mums, straw bales, corn stalks, gourds and other fall decorations, plus food vendors and pony rides on weekends.

Hayrides, corn maze, pony rides and petting zoo require a ticket purchase. Some Pick-Your-Own varieties may require a minimum purchase.

Weekends (Saturday and Sunday), $5 admission per person, $10 for hayride, farm tour and corn maze. Open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Last hayride at 4:30 p.m.)

Cash only, ATM on-site.

Maple Leaf Farms (Google Maps) Maple Leaf Farms (Google Maps) loading...

525 Rt. 9 South, Manalapan

Call ahead: 732-851-4400

No fee to enter the pumpkin patch - over two dozen attractions with paid admission, including hayride, corn maze, animal barnyard and pig races. Live bull riding and country music.

Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m (Last entry at 4 p.m.) Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 14 - Oct. 29 (Also open on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 14)

$24 admission fee per person — $20 for Seniors, 65 and older.

Train ride, corn cannon and gold mining bags are also available for additional fees.

Donaldson Farms 2024 corn maze (DonaldsonFarms.net) Donaldson Farms 2024 corn maze (DonaldsonFarms.net) loading...

358 Allen Road, Hackettstown, NJ

Call ahead: 908-852-9122

Corn maze season opens Sept. 7— Oct. 31.

Each fall, Donaldson Farms creates a nine-acre maze design in support of a local charitable organization. This year, it's Team Fox - The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease.

Maze and farm market are open daily — admission is $10 per person, (Kids 4 and younger are free). $1 from each corn maze ticket will be donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Fall Harvest Weekends typically begin the last weekend in September and run through October and Columbus Day, with fall activities including hayrides to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch, the corn maze, visits with ponies, freshly-grilled foods, and more.

(Samaha's Farm in Aberdeen) Fall fun 2023 (Samaha's Farm in Aberdeen) loading...

Samaha's Farm (Monmouth County)

704 Lloyd Road, Aberdeen

Call ahead: 732-566-2474

October Fall Festival weekends run from noon until 4 p.m., with paid admission for petting zoo, hayride, face painting, games and live entertainment.

