NJ hospital workers could lose jobs in one of the biggest layoff plans this year
🔷 Hundreds of NJ hospital staff at risk of layoffs
🔷 Company gives notice for 3 locations
🔷 This year, over 30 NJ businesses laid off 100 or more
Roughly 2,600 workers for three North Jersey hospitals have been given notice that layoffs loom before year’s end.
In three separate labor notices, CarePoint Health listed Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City and Hoboken University Medical Center for possible layoffs by Dec. 12.
The struggling health network that recently switched to a nonprofit model comprises 26 medical group locations, according to its website.
A CarePoint executive told NJ.com that the layoffs were not a done deal but part of necessary moves for financial stability.
“We’ll be evaluating the hospitals with the possibility of layoffs and/or service line reductions,” CarePoint’s chief of staff and vice president for marketing, strategy and patient experience, Justin Drew, said in a report.
It was the latest of larger-scale layoffs around New Jersey this year.
Bristol Myers Squibb announced 980 layoffs at a Mercer County location in three separate notices between May and July.
All three rounds were listed for Lawrenceville, without specifying which of the two Bristol Myers Squibb campuses was impacted.
Another of the year’s largest announcements was by Pitney Bowes in August.
The company was closing its distribution center in Monroe and laying off 413 employees, effective Nov. 7.
