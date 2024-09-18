NJ hospital workers could lose jobs in one of the biggest layoff plans this year

NJ hospital workers could lose jobs in one of the biggest layoff plans this year

NJ layoffs (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

🔷 Hundreds of NJ hospital staff at risk of layoffs

🔷 Company gives notice for 3 locations

🔷 This year, over 30 NJ businesses laid off 100 or more

Roughly 2,600 workers for three North Jersey hospitals have been given notice that layoffs loom before year’s end.

Hoboken Medical Center (Google Maps, Canva)
loading...

In three separate labor notices, CarePoint Health listed Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City and Hoboken University Medical Center for possible layoffs by Dec. 12.

Bayonne Medical Center (Google Maps, Canva)
loading...

The struggling health network that recently switched to a nonprofit model comprises 26 medical group locations, according to its website.

A CarePoint executive told NJ.com that the layoffs were not a done deal but part of necessary moves for financial stability.

Christ Hospital (Google Maps, Canva)
loading...

“We’ll be evaluating the hospitals with the possibility of layoffs and/or service line reductions,” CarePoint’s chief of staff and vice president for marketing, strategy and patient experience, Justin Drew, said in a report.

It was the latest of larger-scale layoffs around New Jersey this year.

Bristol Myers Squibb sign in NJ (Google Maps)
loading...

Bristol Myers Squibb announced 980 layoffs at a Mercer County location in three separate notices between May and July.

All three rounds were listed for Lawrenceville, without specifying which of the two Bristol Myers Squibb campuses was impacted.

Another of the year’s largest announcements was by Pitney Bowes in August.

Pitney Bowes (Google Maps, Canva)
loading...

The company was closing its distribution center in Monroe and laying off 413 employees, effective Nov. 7.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2024

New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By the third quarter of 2024, there were 33 announcements of 100 or more layoffs in NJ.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire

For their 2024 report, Bankrate.com analyzed factors such as cost of living, health care and crime to rank the 50 states as places where you might want to consider retirement. Visit this link for the complete report.

Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Bayonne, Hoboken, Hudson County, Jersey City, Lawrenceville, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Monroe, NJ economy
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM