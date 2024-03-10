Enjoy Italian small plates and cocktails at this gorgeous NJ restaurant

It’s no secret that we in New Jersey love Italian food, which is why this restaurant in Boonton is perfect for us.

Ombra Salumeria & Bar serves small plates, Italian wine, and cocktails, which is a winning combination in my eyes.

Their menu combines “traditional Venetian cuisine with seasonal ingredients & modern twists.”

According to their website:

Our mission is to provide first class hospitality while celebrating Italy's vibrant culinary culture. Ombra, inspired by a classic Venetian bacaro (wine bar), encourages a vibrant atmosphere where guests can meet & socialize.

In addition to going for the various meat and cheese plates, another way to socialize is with the fun, boozy events that the restaurant holds, such as wine tastings cocktail classes.

You can put your sparkling wine knowledge to the test at their tasting event on March 27. Attendees will be served five different Italian sparkling wines. Considering the owner, Gabi Lombardi, is a certified Sommelier, you'll be in good hands.

(Don’t make this mistake, wine newbies: because it’s Italian wine and not from the Champagne region of France, you can’t technically call it champagne. #TheMoreYouKnow)

You can read more about it here.

Ombra Salumeria is located at 516 Main Street in Boonton, New Jersey.

They are open Monday through Thursday starting at 4 p.m. and Friday & Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

You can see their full menu on their website.

Salute!

