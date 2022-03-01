NJ woman seeking insurance claim set fire that killed cat, cops say

PEQUANNOCK — A 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with setting a house fire in this township in July.

Authorities said Pamela Hankin set fire to her room at a house on Prospect Avenue where she lived with two other people, one of whom was still inside when the blaze broke out.

The fire killed a pet cat and caused so much structural damage to the house, that it was deemed uninhabitable.

Following the blaze, Hankin filed insurance claims.

Hankin surrendered to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office on Feb. 28 and was charged with three counts of second-degree aggravated arson, third-degree insurance fraud, third-degree endangerment, and animal cruelty.

A Superior Court judge released Hankin from jail pending her trial.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

